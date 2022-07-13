Fatal train-semi accident south of Walnut

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY – One person died following a train and semi accident that occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of 510 Street and Rosewood south of Walnut.
Pottawattamie County Chief Deputy Jeff Theulen said a 911 call came in about 2:30 p.m. about a semi impacting a train, and when first responders got to the scene the truck was fully engulfed. It was approximately 100 to 150 yards away from the intersection, possibly dragged by the train.
He said one person died in the accident, but he had no details on the identity. He said the deceased was still in the wreckage, and officials had to wait for the medical examiner and traffic investigators to look through the scene before they would know more.
Theulen said there were at least two railroad cars derailed from the accident, and officials were getting a drone to fly over to see the extent of the damage. The train was traveling eastbound, and the semi was traveling southbound, hauling brewers grain. The traffic signals appeared to be working, and were still working as the accident was being investigated.
He said Walnut Firefighters were on scene first, and crews from Avoca, Marne, Atlantic and Hancock also responded, along with deputies Pottawattamie County Sheriff and Iowa State Patrol Troopers. He said firefighters got on the scene quickly to put out the fire, and also had to contend with the fire spreading to grassy areas.
“(It was a) great response from the volunteer fire guys out here,” he said, “(They) got on top of the fire right away. (It was a) multi-agency effort, and our condolences when we find out who the deceased is because it was a pretty tragic accident.”