To have a mechanic you can trust is like finding gold in this world, but to have one you also call your friend, well I’d consider that the jackpot of all.
What started in a two car garage in Griswold in 2000, right after completing High School, Mike Hansen has turned into a highly successful auto mechanics small business, with employees and a workload that is shown both in the volume of cars on his lot and the tell-tale signs shown on the face of so many small business owners. You know the signs — a few wrinkles from a “few” moments of furrowed brows, but also in the spark in their eyes when talking about what they love to do.
I have known Mike Hansen for over 20 years — long before he was my mechanic. But in the time since meeting him has he not only become and remained my mechanic but has done so for my parents, my sister, my brother and his wife as well as my brother’s current / my dad’s former business. He has earned and kept the trust of those I love most. It’s easy to do when you run a business like he does.
Hansen and I have a lot of memories together — some that for sure should remain off paper but some that I share often. Like the time my car broke down in Des Moines and a mechanic told me I needed a new radiator. My brother in law Chase came to Des Moines and hauled my car back to Mike — because again, that whole trust thing and what not. Mike calls me to tell me my motor was blown — to which I sat silent. Lucky for it was April Fools and he knew my gullible nature. The $700 radiator I “needed” was in fact just a $12.00 hose.
As mentioned Mike started working on cars professionally in 2000 but was very young when he remembers first picking up those tools and learning the trade he excels at today. Hansen moved from his Griswold location in 2010 to what is current day Olsen’s BP. At that time he actually was taking a small break from full-on mechanic work and was working as a bulldozer operator. “But people wouldn’t stop calling me, they just kept calling, so I decide….might as well!” And they haven’t stopped calling since, but why would they?
In 2012 Mike moved to his current location which is just west of Dollar General. There is a giant white sign with red writing with the name, “The Shop”. You can’t miss it.
Mike now has 3 full-time employees, with Joe Beaman being his first hire 8 years ago, and is still employed with Mike today. Mike shared with me that he has customers from Missouri to Minnesota and everywhere in between. I mean, I get it. A good mechanic is worth the drive. For 11 years I drove from Des Moines to Omaha for a Dr. that I had been with for 15 years and basically refused to leave . If we moved to MN or Missouri — I’d drive back just to be able to have the peace of mind the Mike Hanse and his trusted employees bring.
Mike has worked every holiday for as many years back as he can remember because car troubles don’t schedule themselves between 9am and 5pm. His phone never stops ringing and nearly every night of the week is on a service call after hours, towing or helping those in need.
Mr. Rogers told us when we were growing up to look for the helpers — and you know you’ve found one when you meet Mike. Like so many small business owners, he works long, unpredictable and inconvenient hours. For Mike’s kids it seems to have made them want to be helpers themselves. I had the great honor and privilege of getting to know both of Mike’s kids, Stone (11) and Nancy (9), this past summer and to say they are delightful is an understatement. Nancy is as sweet and polite as can be and Stone, he is sweet, funny, genuine. And they are both always always helping those around them. Almost like they have a front row seat to a role model doing the same.
Everyday in small towns all across America there are Mike Hansen’s showing up, giving back and doing what’s right, honest, and fair in all they do. While I might not have the privilege of knowing all those individuals across this great country, I do with Mike. Going about his work and life quietly and honorably is what Mike would have carried on doing had I not begged him to let me write this. And that is just another reason I’m proud to call him my friend.
Until Next Week,
Mallory
