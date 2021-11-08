Gov. Kim Reynolds implemented several actions last week to help child care providers after receiving recommendations from a Child Care Task Force, which was created earlier this year to provide a comprehensive strategy to address Iowa’s child care shortage.
Iowa leads the nation in the share of households where both parents work. But 23% of Iowans, including 35% of rural Iowans, live in areas lacking adequate child care supply. Annually, the child care shortage costs the Iowa economy approximately $935 million.
“We know that the key to economic growth is a highly skilled and qualified workforce,” said Gov. Reynolds. “A child care shortage that prevents parents from entering or remaining in the workforce hinders our ability to meet this challenge.”
Based on recommendations, Gov. Reynolds is immediately implementing the following actions:
Implementation of a childcare management system- This statewide, web-based platform will enable providers to leverage a shared services model for many business operations such as administrative tasks, group purchasing, and professional development. This system will be available in 2022.
Creation of a “Best Place for Working Parents” designation- This designation will recognize employers that go above and beyond to accommodate their employees with children. The new, public designation will help job seekers quickly identify family-friendly employers and will encourage businesses to invest in childcare. This program will begin in January 2022.
Additional $10 million in funding for the Child Care Challenge Grant Program- To support the expansion of existing childcare facilities or construction of new centers that will increase the number of childcare slots available to Iowa families, Iowa Workforce Development, in collaboration with the Department of Human Services, has launched another round of funding for the Childcare Challenge Grant Program, available now.
$100,000 for integrated model of child care and preschool learning opportunities — The Iowa Department of Education, through ESSER III funds, is making available $100,000 for grants that will advance planning efforts for blended childcare and preschool learning opportunities.
$200 million for funding stabilization grants for financial loss due to the pandemic- The Iowa Department of Human Services is providing up to $200 million in federal funding to assist eligible childcare providers who can verify financial loss due to the pandemic. This will ensure that Iowa providers are stable, can support expansion, and continue to serve the needs of Iowa’s working families.
Atlantic resident, Dianna Williams, was part of the task force, and said the actions are helpful, especially the funding for child care facilities that need funds to remodel or communities that want to build a new facility. But she said one of the biggest challenges is finding staff.
Williams is the director of the Ann W. Wickman Child Development Center, which is 11 years old, and she says they still have staffing issues.
“We have a great group of staff that are still with us, who have been with us quite a while, but we also seem to be a training facility, for people who are coming in and then going onto college or going on to teaching,” Williams said.
She said it’s important for people to be able to further their education or get training, but then it causes “staffing issues” at the center.
Williams said staffing is a problem that will have to be solved by a number of different groups, and isn’t something that can be completed overnight.
“There’s not a silver bullet,” she said. “This is something that is going to take several entities working together to make everything gel and happen. It’s going to take business, it’s going to take communities, it’s going to take organizations.”
She said the next step for the task force was to visit different communities around the state, and discuss ways to work together to keep child care facilities up and running. But that plan has been on hold since the pandemic started as state officials figure out whether to do those meetings online or hold them safely in person.