CASS COUNTY – Three individuals will run for Cass County Attorney in the upcoming primary election in June.
Friday was the last day to file to run for county positions including Attorney, Recorder, Treasurer, District 2 Supervisor, District 3 Supervisor, township trustees and township clerks, and two Republican candidates -current Cass County Attorney Vanessa E Strazdas and Pottawattamie County resident Jay W Mez- filed on March 22 to run for the position. A third candidate- Robert J Engler of Atlantic- filed on Friday for it.
Other candidates who filed include: Clarke Gerlock for Union Township Trustee, and Kevin A Stender for Edna Township Trustee. Stender filed on Thursday, and Gerlock filed on Friday.
Current District 3 Supervisor John Hartkopf will run against Wendy Richter for the seat in the primary election. Current District 2 Supervisor Mark O’Brien, County Recorder Mary Ward and County Treasurer Tracey Marshall are all running unopposed in the primary election.
Those wanting to run for Agriculture Extension Council, Soil and Water Conservation District or Hospital Trustee positions have until Aug. 31 to file for the general election. There are five positions available for the Agriculture Extension Council, two available for the Soil and Water District and four positions for Hospital Trustee. Twenty-five signatures are required to file for the Agriculture Extension Council and Soil and Water Conservation District, and 50 signatures are required to file for Hospital Trustees.