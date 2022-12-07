ATLANTIC – The Adair County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution for a new ordinance related to hazardous liquid pipelines in the county to help protect residents health, safety and welfare on Wednesday as an individual from a pipeline company offered to talk to the board about installing pipelines and the safety procedures used on a project.
Adair Supervisors pass pipeline ordinance
