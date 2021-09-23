Coca-Cola Days set for Friday night, Saturday

ATLANTIC — Collectors of Coke memorabilia will come to Atlantic this week to celebrate in Iowa’s Coca-Cola Capitol.
The event will start with a tailgate supper at the depot on Friday night as a way to welcome between 50 and 60 collectors to Atlantic.
The supper will start at 5:30 p.m. for collectors and 6 p.m. for the general public, and include burgers, salads, dessert and Coke products. On Saturday, the main event will be at the Herring Building on Poplar St. where collectors will display their items from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Atlantic Chamber Executive Director Bailey Smith said there will be a variety of things on display and for sale, ranging from clothing, kitchen decor and furniture.
“It’s an interesting array,” Smith said. “It’s basically anything (with a Coca-Cola theme).”
The Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce will have a booth there as well with t-shirts and other memorabilia for sale. Food will be available from A Town Smoke Shack.
Smith said there will be a drawing for a Weber Grill, cooler and utensil set, and tickets are $5 for one or $20 for five. People do not have to be present to win, Smith said