ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council formally approved the second reading of its new ward map that includes only minor changes shifting a couple blocks from one ward to another, but did not agree to waive the third and final reading, putting the issue back on the agenda at its next meeting.
Changes included an area of the Fourth ward in the Brookridge and Cherry Street area into the Fifth Ward along with some minor readjustments in the First, Second and Third Wards.
“There weren’t a lot of changes — just changing a block or two here and there,” Atlantic City Clerk/Treasurer Barb Barrick said.
The City initially approved in a special meeting on Jan. 3, but because the city did not have the proper quorum to waive the second and third readings for the ordinance. That put the city technically past the state deadline. Wednesday night the council voted 4-2 to waive the third reading but that vote fell short of the required 75% needed to proceed. Council members Gerald Brink and Dana Halder were the no votes.
The action will however push back adoption of the plan but state officials have told the city that, since the maps were completed, that they only needed to submit the ordinance once officially approved.
The Council will consider the plan again at its Feb 2 meeting.