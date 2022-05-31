Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett urged people to remember those who had made the ultimate sacrifice as the speaker during the Memorial Day Service in Atlantic on Monday held at the Atlantic Cemetery.
“From the American Revolution to the Global War on Terrorism, more than 1 million American veteran have made the supreme sacrifice,” she said. “They died so that we could continue to cherish the things they loved: God, Country and Family. Never forget the sacrifice that was made for our freedom and our peace. Let us never forget the fallen or fail to tell others why America is the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
Members of the Boys Scouts, Scout Leaders and volunteers brought in a giant American Flag to start the service. The AHS Band performed the National Anthem, “God Bless America,” and a medley of armed forces songs for the Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Marines and Air Force. Wreaths were also placed for the unknown soldier, Grand Army of the Republic, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, Korean Conflict, Vietnam Conflict, Desert Storm, Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign, AMVETS, Disabled American Veterans, National and current conflicts. There was a rifle salute by members of the Color Guard, and veterans’ names were read that had a Color Guard ceremony performed during their funeral. The service ended with the playing of TAPS.