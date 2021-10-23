CASS COUNTY – Cass County Sheriff Darby McLaren is in the process of searching for a civil deputy.
By Nov. 1, the county will no longer have a civil processor due to a resignation, and McLaren would like to hire a civil deputy in that place.
McLaren told the Cass County Board of Supervisors that “85 to 90 percent (of the job will be the) same as civil processor,” but they will also be able to help with courthouse and courthouse security, help with transports and occasionally help with weekend coverage.
“This person needs to have some experience in law enforcement,” McLaren said.
The board has to approve a resolution for the number of deputies and assistants in the sheriff’s office, and decided this week to table that decision until a representative from the union and legal council have a chance to review it. Board members agreed that they could consider it at the next meeting, which is set for Oct. 29.