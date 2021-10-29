CASS COUNTY – Staff at Cass Health have been busy lately, seeing record numbers of patients, who are suffering from a number of ailments, including COVID.
“We are seeing an increase in patients in every department,” Amanda Bireline, Chief Nursing Officer said. “Our Emergency Department and AMC Rapid Care have seen some record numbers in the last several weeks. In the hospital, our daily census has been much higher than a typical summer and fall. And it’s not just COVID. We’re seeing patients with a variety of illnesses and issues.”
As far as COVID, Cass County is seeing about the same amount of cases at this time this year as it did at this time last year, and all ages seem to be contracting the disease.
“We are seeing all ages of patients that are testing positive for COVID,” Bireline said. “Over the last several weeks, we have seen a lot of adolescents who are ill, and we’re also seeing a lot of middle-aged patients as well. Middle-aged patients are what we are currently seeing hospitalized.”
Bireline said most of the younger patients can go home and manage their COVID symptoms, but those who have to be hospitalized are likely to stay there between eight and 10 days. That’s longer than the average stay, and it’s usually due to bed availability.
“Hospital bed availability is truly a day-by-day, sometimes hour-by-hour rollercoaster,” Bireline said. “We are incredibly blessed at Cass Health to have an amazing team of frontline caregivers who are working tirelessly to make sure that we’re here and ready for when our community needs us. That said, it has been very difficult at times to transfer patients to other facilities when they need a higher level of care. At times, we will wait for days for a bed to come open. Lately, if and when we do get a bed, we are transferring patients outside of our usual area. We’re not able to transfer anywhere close like Omaha and Des Moines; we’re transferring to Grand Island, Sioux City, Iowa City, or Fort Dodge. For some of our stable patients, we are also looking at using lateral transfers, which means our healthiest, most stable patients may get moved to other facilities or hospitals in our region. This allows us to be able to provide care to new patients who are acutely ill.”
Most of the patients who are hospitalized have not been fully vaccinated, and Bireline recommends people get vaccinated or get a booster shot if they are eligible. Those who are being treated at home usually take over the counter medication and pain relievers, but for some who have increased risk of severe complications from COVID, there is a monoclonal antibody treatment, which is an injection or IV treatment. However, its supply is limited.
Despite all the challenges the staff is facing, Bireline can’t be more proud of the hard work they are doing right now.
“Our staff is amazing,” she said. “They are going above and beyond for our patients and families every day. Many are working extra shifts and overtime hours. They’re also helping our patients and their loved ones cope with an extremely stressful time of their lives. Overall, I could not be more proud of them. If you know any nurses or frontline medical professionals – please be extra patient, kind, and show them your gratitude!: