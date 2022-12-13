ATLANTIC – When the COVID pandemic started in 2020, Pastor Nancy Jensen, like many of us, had to adjust to doing her job differently.
featured
Victorious Vibes
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Where are you doing most of your Christmas shopping
The holiday season is upon us so where are you buying your gifts?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- The Board of Adjustment is last hope to save the Atlantic Theater
- Fire destroys house in Audubon
- ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Hunter Quist, Atlantic
- PREP FOOTBALL: New football classification model will factor in socioeconomic factors
- Former Harlan Teacher accused of sexual exploitation of a student
- Atlantic Man Arrested in Shelby County
- PREP BASKETBALL: Pellett's career night offsets Atlantic boys' loss; girls win easily
- Future upland area coming to Shelby County
- Area Church Services
- Kamp to lead the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.