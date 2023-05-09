Iowa capitol

Iowa’s $8.5 billion budget sets aside money to address worker shortages in areas like maternal health care, schools and indigent defense — but lawmakers from both sides questioned whether the money will be enough to address problems like nursing home closures or Iowa’s backlog of court cases.

