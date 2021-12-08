SOUTHWEST IOWA – Akin Building Center is trying to bring a little light to people in need as part of the “Operation Be The Light” program.
Staff at locations in Atlantic, Corning, Clarinda and Creston are collecting money and gifts, including toys, games and books, to give to families which can be dropped off at the business until Dec. 17. People can also nominate a family who needs help, and those nominations should be made this week.
Ashley Skow, office manager at the Atlantic store, said the point of the program is to help out people in whatever way they need it.
“We really just want to make a difference however we can to be the light in someone’s life and bring some hope that things will be okay and that people do care about them and their families,” she said. “We do Christmas presents for the families, and then last year we were able to do gift cards for groceries, and other specific items, like one family that was nominated- their children didn’t have their own beds, so we were able to go purchase beds for the two children with bedding, gifts for Christmas and grocery gift card to try to help out.The Atlantic Kiwanis Club partnered with us last year, and thanks to their donation, we were able to purchase jeans and clothing for every child on our list, and fulfill requests for winter coats of those who said they needed them.”
The items collected are delivered to the families the week of Christmas, and three students from the AHS leadership program are helping spread the word, organize, wrap the gifts, and deliver them the week of Christmas.
Skow said last year staff from all four stores were able to help 24 families and over 70 children.
“It was a great success and truly what Christmas is all about,” Skow said. “We are thankful for our community support in this project, to make the biggest impact that we can together!”