Several area schools held graduation ceremonies on Sunday to celebrate seniors leaving high school to go onto their next chapter in life. Seniors from Audubon, AC/GC, CAM, Exira-EHK, and Griswold participated in graduation ceremonies this weekend, and three other schools- AHSTW, Riverside and Atlantic — will hold their graduation ceremonies this Sunday. AHSTW’s graduation will start at 1 p.m. and Atlantic’s and Riverside’s graduations will start at 2 p.m.

Tags

Trending Food Videos