Several area schools held graduation ceremonies on Sunday to celebrate seniors leaving high school to go onto their next chapter in life. Seniors from Audubon, AC/GC, CAM, Exira-EHK, and Griswold participated in graduation ceremonies this weekend, and three other schools- AHSTW, Riverside and Atlantic — will hold their graduation ceremonies this Sunday. AHSTW’s graduation will start at 1 p.m. and Atlantic’s and Riverside’s graduations will start at 2 p.m.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video of Exira-EHK Seniors moving their tassels and throwing their caps near the end of the graduation ceremony.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- IOWA CLASS 3A SECTIONAL GOLF: Hayes advances to sectional meet for Trojans
- SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lane Nelson
- Searching the Shelves
- 50th Wedding Anniversary
- IOWA CLASS 3A SQM TRACK: Trojans qualify seven events for state meet
- IOWA STATE TRACK MEET: At-large qualifiers adds to already long list of NT-area state participants
- STATE QUALIFYING MEET TRACK: Area athletes qualify for state
- PREP SOCCER: Atlantic shuts out Creston 10-0
- IOWA CLASS 3A SQM TRACK PREVIEW: Atlantic has several state prospects for both boys and girls
- Atlantic School District audit released
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.