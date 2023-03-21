Cass Supervisors approve reducing compensation board recommendation

CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved on a 4 to 1 vote reducing the compensation board’s recommendation from 10% for elected officials and 13.5% for the sheriff to 6% for elected officials and 8.1% for the sheriff with Board member Wendy Richter voting against the motion.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags