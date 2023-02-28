AUDUBON COUNTY – Members of the Audubon County Beef and Pork Producers held their banquet Saturday night at the Exira Event Center, which included an auction of trophies and other items to raise money for scholarships.
featured
Audubon County Beef/Pork Producers hold auction
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Vargason earns coaching honor from IGCA
- IOWA DISTRICT BOYS BASKETBALL – Class 1A, 2A district final scores
- Single vehicle roll over on I-80
- IOWA REGIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL – Scores and regional final pairings
- IOWA CLASS 1A SUBSTATE BOYS' BASKETBALL: ACGC can't keep up with top-ranked GVC
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL GIRLS' BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Exira-EHK sidelined in regional final
- IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT BASKETBALL: ACGC lands first substate basketball spot
- CAM legend Artist to get IGHSAU Hall of Fame induction
- IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT BOYS' BASKETBALL: AHSTW reaches substate final for second year in a row
- Prom Dress Pop-Up Shopping event set for Feb. 25, March 3
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.