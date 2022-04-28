ADAIR COUNTY — The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to use TIF funds to pay for $5.5 million in bonds Wednesday morning to be used for 11 construction projects ranging from road, bridge and culvert work.
TIF or Tax Increment Financing involves “freezing” the property valuations in a designated area. When valuations increase in the area, the taxes collected from the difference between the increase and the frozen amount are designated as TIF funds, and can be used for improvements.
Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg said the projects are scheduled for next fiscal year.
“I think (Adair County Engineer Nick Kauffman) already has a lot of (the projects) in contracts, and is ready to start after this fiscal year,” Berg said Wednesday afternoon.
Last week, the board approved the sale of the bonds to First National Capital Markets of Omaha, Neb.
The investment report about the county, given when the board approved the sale of the bids, said it had a healthy credit strength and strong operating reserves. The county’s taxable valuation had grown 1% on average for the last five years, and most of that additional valuation was due to wind turbines. The county’s debt is all fixed, and 97% of the debt is expected to be paid off in the next 10 years.
The board also approved setting a public hearing for May 18 at 9:15 a.m. to amend the fiscal year 2022 budget for several budget changes.