ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Community Promotion Commission (CPC) approved almost $10,000 in funding requests on Thursday to help develop a tourism website to promote Atlantic.
Earlier this year, the CPC agreed to work with the marketing firm “Localable” to promote the community, using software to share a variety of information with a network of users and on social media.
The CPC agreed to work with Jessie Shiels to develop and maintain the website- discoveratlanticiowa.com- for a year up to $9,000. Shiels will collect information, and work with Localable officials and local businesses to keep the website up to date. She estimated she would work approximately six hours per month. The CPC also agreed to work with Maddie McVay for design and graphic services for $600.