Produce in the Park June 22: Pizza, Produce and People- Oh My!

ATLANTIC – Beat the heat this Thursday, June 22 by joining us under the trees at the Atlantic City Park for our fourth week of Produce in the Park from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. If yo haven't joined us already, this is the week to do it! With over 20 vendors, there is something for everyone, including produce, baked goods, jewelry, crafts, plants, meat, fishing tackle and local organizations in the Atlantic Community.
This week the market will enjoy food from Zipp's Pizzaria, out of Adair. Take a break from cooking and enjoy a made to order pizza or stock up on their delicious frozen take and bake pizzas. Craving a cool dessert? They have you covered there too with shaved ice or a smoothie.
Vendors for June 22: 712custom baits, Aubreys Bows, Bridgewater Farm, Brun Ko Far, Cakes, Cookies and Confections LLC, Cass County Cats, Donna's Jewelry, Frosting, Inc., Harris Farmstead, Imagine Garden Gifts, Johnna Joy Designs, Kringelman, Neighborhood Bakehouse, Noble Provisions, Oak Hill Honey, Piper's Brae, Sue's Country Garden, Ter-Bear Honey, the 11th acre and more.
Live music will be performed by Sarah Selders, Kate Olson will be the guest chef, and local organizations including Art in the Park, Relay For Life and United Church of Christ will have booths at the event. There will also be kids activities and yard games.
All vendors accept cash, and many accept credit cards and Venmo. All qualifying food vendors accept SNAP/EBT (also known as food stamps). All fresh produce vendors accept and distribute Double Up Food Bucks (coupons give for SNAP/EBT purchases of fresh produce.)
A special thanks for our sponsors: United Church of Christ, Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Cass Health, First Whitney Bank and Trust, City of Atlantic, Parks and Recreation Department, and Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. Please support them as they support 2023 Produce in the Park.
For updates and information on Produce in the park or how to support or sign up to participate, visit the Produce in the Park www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com. Your may also follow Produce in the park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or instagram (www.instagram.com/produceintheoarkatlanticia/)