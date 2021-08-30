LACONA – Audubon Football Coach Sean Birks and the Audubon Wheelers didn’t really know what to expect when they came out to play Southeast Warren last Friday.
“It’s hard week one not knowing what a team’s going to do,” Birks said after the win in which the Wheelers beat the Warhawks 48 to 21. “You just don’t know what to prepare for. We thought we had a pretty good idea, but a lot of the stuff that we prepared this week for we didn’t see.
“There’s a lot of stuff they brought out that was new. They’re a well coached team. They’ve got some nice athletes. I’d be surprised if they don’t go on to win six, seven games and win their district. As the season goes on, you’ll look back on this game and say that’s a pretty quality win,” he continued
The Warhawks marched down the field as the game started, but fumbled the ball, and Wheelers recovered it. That led to the Wheelers first score at the 5:30 mark in the first quarter, and by the end of the quarter, they were ahead 13-0.
The Wheelers added two more scores in the second quarter, but a pass interference call against them extended a Warhawks drive near the end of the half. That allowed the Warhawks to find the end zone for the first time in the game, and made the score Audubon 27, Southeast Warren 7.
“I think we kind of let off the gas a little bit in the second quarter,” Birks said. “I think mentally our guys relaxed, and then they pounced on it. We had to just survive the rest of the half.The second quarter we kind of got punched in the mouth. But we got to half. Survived it. And then we’re able to make some adjustments. And we responded well.”
Responding well meant the Wheelers made a touchdown on their first drive in the second half, then holding the Warhawks to a third and out on their first drive, and then making another touchdown on their second drive. With 9:39 left in the third quarter, the score had now become Audubon 41, Southeast Warren 7.
“I thought it was a really big shot for us to get a good kick return and then we scored in two plays,” he said. “Really kind of gave us that breathing room for the rest of the night.”
Birks said he was proud of the team and how they responded in the second half.
“I think that’s a sign of a veteran group,” he said. “They didn’t fold, they didn’t overreact. They just made some adjustments, and we went out and did what we needed to do to get out of here with a win.”
Audubon would add another touchdown to their score- making the score Audubon 48, Southeast Warren 7 at the 8:05 mark in the third quarter- before some of the younger players got a chance to play in the last two quarters. Southeast Warren added two more touchdowns to their score- making the final Audubon 48, Southeast Warren 21.
Audubon will take on Boyer Valley Friday night, and Birks said he and the team are in the same boat of not knowing what to expect as the team has a new coach and new quarterback. That game will be held in Audubon and start at 7 p.m.