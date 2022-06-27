While Exira is best known as the town for Fourth of July celebrations, residents in area towns, including Avoca, Oakland and Massena, are planning their own celebrations on July 3 and 4.
In Avoca, the fireworks show will be held at dusk on July 3 and will be visible from Avoca Countryview Clubhouse and Edgington Memorial Park. Fourth of July activities will start with a car show on South Elm from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Raddberry’s Bakery and Cafe will serve hot dogs. A Kids Tractor Pull, sponsored by Titan Machinery, will be held at 11 a.m. in front of the courthouse, with registration starting at 10:30 a.m. The United Church of Avoca Food Tent will open at 11 a.m., and the Boy Scouts Ice Cream Fund-raiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Avoca Legion. Individuals interested in having entries in the Founding Fathers Parade should start registering their entry at the East Pott Fairgrounds at 11 a.m., and the parade will start at 2 p.m.
In Oakland, the celebration will kick off on July 3 with a golf tournament starting at 10 a.m. To participate, sign up at Oakland Riverside Golf Course. The RCA Community Church Service will be held at the Chautauqua Park Ball Fields/Concession Stand area and start at 10:30 a.m. Those who attend should bring a lawn chair. The PEO Whadda Ya Know Trivia Night will be held at the community building. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the game starting at 7 p.m. People should use the Senior Center entrance, and the cost is $10 per person. The Keast Day Lilly Gardens open on July 3, and will be open until July 17. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oakland activities on the Fourth of July will be held at Chautauqua Park unless otherwise noted, and they start with a Fire Department Pancake Breakfast at the fire station from 7 to 10:30 a.m. A car show, sponsored by Arbor Bank, will start at 9 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. The group “Clean and Easy” will perform live music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the car show.
There will be vendors, games and food starting at 9 a.m., and a BBQ showcase for a free will offering at the concession stand, starting at noon. People need to sign up for the showcase at Pour Choices by July 3. Pour Choices will also offer a beer garden at the concession stand from noon until dark, and people should sign up at Pour Choices by July 3 for the Kick ball tournament, which will be held on the Fourth of July at 2 p.m.
The Parade will start at 5 p.m., with registration starting at 4 p.m. at the Community Building. A pie eating contest will start at 6 p.m., and live music will be performed at the gazebo from 6 to 9 p.m. It will feature Witness- a women’s vocal group from Council Bluffs from 6 to 7 p.m. and Riverside Drive-Paul Hart and Jackie Akers from 7:15 to 9 p.m.
The Fireworks show, put on by J & M Displays, will start at dusk.
The Massena Fire Department will also host a Street Dance on July 3 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. featuring the music of Taxi Driver, a six piece band out of Omaha, Neb. playing hits from a variety of genres and decades.