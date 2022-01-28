ATLANTIC – After questions arose about whether school employees have to be tested for COVID-19, the district’s policy was explained Wednesday night during the Atlantic School Board’s work session.
The issue of how the district handles COVID cases came up during a discussion on the school’s strategic plan on Wednesday night when Board member Nick Hunt asked about the procedure for staff who test positive for COVID 19.
“How do we handle a sick person?” Hunt asked.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said it really depends on the symptoms and referred to the district’s policy which can be found on the school’s web site under the COVID logo.
Atlantic School District employees who are diagnosed with COVID-19 can return to work if they meet three criteria- at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared; at least 24 hours with no fever without fever-reducing medication; and other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving. If an employee tested positive for COVID-19, but has no symptoms, they can return to work if 10 days have passed since the date you had your positive test.
The policy does say if an employee becomes ill at work or if another person is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 at work, they will be asked to leave work and go home or to the nearest health center. The policy doesn’t specifically say employees should be tested, but it does say if an employee doesn’t get tested or doesn’t get evaluated by a medical profession, officials will assume the employee has COVID, and they will have to meet the three criteria before returning to work.
The district will also purchase rapid COVID tests, and have them available.
Barber said many employees have volunteered to get tested.
“I think there’s a lot of people (who think) I want to go in there and figure out if I’m positive or negative,” he said.
Overall, he thought the district was handling the situation well, since he had heard some Iowa and Nebraska schools were canceling school or working remotely because of COVID.
“I know that we’re probably better off here in Atlantic Community Schools than across the country, and even across the state,” Barber said Thursday. “Mount Ayr for example two weeks ago I think they canceled schools for three or four days. I know some Nebraska schools are going to remote learning or taking days off. We’ve not been in that situation.”
Have we had COVID? Yes. Do we continue to deal with those struggles that’s associated with COVID and other illnesses? Yes. But at the same time, we’ve been able to operate at a pretty high level, I think.”