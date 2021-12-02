For adults & teens
Classic holiday movie matinee every Wednesday in December at 2 pm. Exact movie titles are available by contacting the library.
Magic the Gathering casual play meets December 7 and 21 4-6 pm.
Make Greeting Cards for Christmas on Thursday, December 9 at 4:30 pm or Friday, December 10 at 10 am.
Escape Room: The Sneaky Snow Catcher It’s December and the snow has been captured and locked away! Solve the puzzles to unlock the snow for winter. This program is by appointment only on Saturday, December 18 and Tuesday, December 28.
Teen Cold Case Detectives on December 30 at 3 pm. Take a look at the evidence and see if you can solve the fictional case
For children
Toddler Time every Wednesday at 10 am.
Classic holiday movie matinee every Wednesday at 2 pm. Children under 7 must have an adult stay with them during the movie.
Christmas Ornament Make & Take Drop-in on Monday, December 20 4-5 pm to make an ornament to take home; for ages 6 and older
STEM Activity Program. Children (and teens and adults) can drop in between 3 and 5 pm to try various activities; for ages 4 and older.