APD, Reserve programs help 73 children, 28 adults

(photo courtesy of the Atlantic Police Department Facebook Page)

Cass County Sheriff Darby McLaren is pictured with one of the children who participated in Shop with a Cop.

 (photo courtesy of the Atlantic Police Department Facebook Page)

ATLANTIC – The Family Dream Christmas and Shop with a Cop program held last weekend helped a total of 73 children and 28 adults, according to Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue.

Tags

Trending Food Videos