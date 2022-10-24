Shift ATL purchases Sunnyside Putt Em Up

Pictured left to right: Kat Niemann, SHIFT ATL Board Member, Alexsis Fleener, SHIFT ATL Board Member, Cindy & Tim Teig, Emily Kennedy, SHIFT ATL Board Member, and Jessie Shiels, SHIFT ATL Board Member. Not pictured, Makenzie Bandow, SHIFT ATL Board Member.

 (photo contributed)

ATLANTIC – The Sunnyside Putt Em Up has a new owner- the Shift ATL group.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos