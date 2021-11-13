Cappel: supporting the food pantry

ATLANTIC – Tom Cappel’s ultimate goal in the Scrooge Contest is to support the Atlantic Food Pantry.
The contest is held as a fundraiser for the Atlantic Food Pantry. Scrooge candidates, including Cappel, who works at Deter Motor Company and is the Atlantic Fire Chief, Kelli Anstey, from the Atlantic Fareway and Ray Paulin from Atlantic Bottling, collect monetary and food donations during November. Points are given for each donation, and the person with the most points is named “Scrooge.” The title comes from a character in the story “A Christmas Carol,” who in the end discovers the true meaning of the holiday.
Like Anstey, Cappel said he was asked and said yes to being a candidate, and said during the holiday season, many people think about and want to support others in need.
“It’s that time of the year where Christmas is coming up,” he said. “It gets cold out. Families are in need.”
Cappel has several places to drop off donations including Deter Motor Co., Cappel’s Ace Hardware, Trivium Live Services, the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, the Atlantic Fire Department and the Atlantic Golf and Country Club. He will also hold a drive through donation drop off event on Nov. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Deter Motor Co. Deter Motor Co. will match up to $1,000 for cash donations given during the event. Cappel said cash donations help the food pantry purchase perishable items when needed.
Cappel said he’s participating because the proceeds “go to a good cause,” and the ultimate goal is to help the food pantry-whether he gets the title or not.