ATLANTIC – Members of the Atlantic City Council accepted the resignation of Wyatt Adderton as Atlantic’s park director during their meeting Wednesday night with no discussion or comments given during the meeting. After the meeting, Mayor Grace Garrett also said the city didn’t have any further comments about the resignation.
In May, Adderton said he recently submitted his resignation for the job, but has agreed to stay if city officials will discuss “internal” issues plaguing the parks department.
“I did give notice because there's some internal stuff going on in how the city and department were functioning,” Adderton said. “They wanted to hear me out, and they had an interest in solving the issue. I told them I would be willing to stay contingent on the fact we get to work on fixing these serious systemic issues that have plagued the parks department for quite a while.”
Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said in May the issues relate to the expectations placed on the department, and those expectations have been going on before Adderton was hired and contributed to having four different directors within the last five years.
“The expectations of this department are not reasonable and achievable,” Lund said. “There’s no real boundaries. A lot will relate to external organizations.”
It also involves a particular individual who has been involved with the parks department who does constantly try to engage with staff during regular hours and off hours, creating a tense and unpleasant work environment.
Lund said in May Adderton was going to sit down with a couple council members and the mayor to discuss the issues.