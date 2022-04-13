CASS COUNTY — The Cass County Board of Supervisors adopted a Cass County Trail Plan Tuesday in the first step of what officials hope will lead to additional funding opportunities.
The plan, presented by SWIPCO Planner Danielle Briggs, lays out possible routes including connections to the T-Bone trail which ends northeast of the Atlantic.
The revised plan replaces the 2020 plan and is essential when apply for grant money.
“This plan, formally adopted and having all the cities in there acts as a tool that cities, trail groups, the county could utilize to apply for grant funds,” Briggs said adding that some grants require a formal trail plan.
The plan does not obligate the county to committing any funding for trail projects.
Nishna Valley Trails President Dave Chase told the board that with the passage of new infrastructure bills and donations from local individuals he is confident funding for new trail projects will be coming.
“We’re very confident new funding is coming on line with the infrastructure bills that have been passed and approved. We have support of the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation; Rails to Trails Conservancy; and we’re working with people at Rolling Hills RC&D to develop a plan for western Iowa to connect the trails,” Chase said. “This is an ongoing process, I’ve been at it 22 years and I’d like to see it done as well as people that have come forward to support it financially as well as inspirationaly.”
Multi-use trail use in Iowa has grown substantially in the last few years with over 60 trails, five miles or long, spread across the state. The T-Bone trail is a 21 mile paved trail running from 3 miles northeast of Atlantic to Audubon along an abandoned railway bed. Connecting the trail to Atlantic has been a work in progress for several years.
The main problem has been determining a route and acquiring the needed right of way since the rail line into town is still in use.
Aside for seeking grants officials have received private donations including a substantial donation for Atlantic residents Duane and Shirley Acker who donated property to the group in December.
“The intent of this gift is to help finance the connection of biking/walking trails on the north edge of Atlantic, Iowa, with the south terminus of the T-Bone Trail, Section 22, Pymosa Township, and thereby connect the Atlantic community to the developing Iowa and National trail system. It is expected the first major use of funds resulting from this gift would likely be to complete right of way acquisition. The balance of the funds would assist with design, construction, landscaping, fencing, signing and/or other features that would make it an attractive trail and accommodate potential concerns of adjacent land owners and residents,” the Ackers said in an excerpt from a gift agreement signed December 14, 2021.
Chase called the donation a “game changer” but acknowledged that obstacles remain in acquiring the needed land.
“To date, we have mixed results with the usual degree of push back by some, not all. Accordingly, we are working on alternative routes to attempt to respond to their concerns,” Chase said in correspondence with the News Telegraph earlier this year. “Our goal is to be as less intrusive as possible so as to not unduly intrude on their rural way of life. We have identified a couple of routes and still have some parties to meet with. A full corridor into Atlantic needs to be secured before engineering and construction plans can move forward.”
“While the Acker gift is truly a gamechanger, as Duane and Shirley have recognized it will still take the cooperation, work and generosity of many individuals and entities to see this through, including our local government agencies and non-profits. We think we have a solid team established to accomplish this. In the meantime the Acker gift gives this project a fiscal viability that it has not had before and will help leverage other donations and grants as well as community support.”
The group did not request any funding from the county noting they were “asking for a blessing, not money.”
The board approved the plan unanimously.