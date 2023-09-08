AHSTW Homecoming Activities start Sept. 10

AVOCA – As football season kicks off, area schools will soon hold their homecoming activities. Students and staff at AHSTW will hold their activities starting onSept. 10.
The homecoming theme is “Vikings Got Game!” and coronation will be held on Sept. 10 in the high school gym at 3 p.m., followed by a pep rally- also in the high school gym-at 3:30 p.m. A Booster Club Meal and Auction will follow that in the high school cafeteria at 4 p.m.
JV Football at Treynor will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11, and on Sept. 12, there will be Junior High Football at Tri-Center at 4:15 p.m. Volleyball against Logan Magnolia will also start at 4:15 p.m. in the high school gym, and a cross country home meet at the Avoca Country View Golf Course will start at 5 p.m.
On Sept. 14, Volleyball against Riverside at Riverside will start at 4 p.m., and fans are encouraged to wear green for Riverside’s Green Out. The Homecoming Parade will kick off activities on Friday — with line up at 2 p.m. and the parade starting at 2:30 p.m. at the Avoca Fairgrounds. A Homecoming Tailgate Meal will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Football Field Concession Stand area, and the meal will be provided by Midstates Bank.
Homecoming Court introductions will start at 6:30 p.m. on the football field, and the Homecoming Football Game will start at 7 p.m. with AHSTW taking on Underwood.
Homecoming candidates include Rylie Knop, Ella Langer, Saydi Paulsen, Delaney Goshorn, Lilly Scott, Graycen Partlow, Nick Denning , Joseph Blotzer, Eli Collins, Gavin Newcomb, Caleb Hatch and Seth Pope. Crown Bearer is Layne Goettsch and Flower Girl is Ally Maynes. Freshman attendants are Macey Goshon and Jadie Dea, sophomore attendants are Bryanna Wood and Ellanor Johnson and junior attendants are Macy Thorton and Jordan Bartunek.
Dress up days are as follows: Sept. 11- Sweet Dreams of a Win- Candyland- PJ Day; Sept. 120 Madden 2K23-Vikings Edition -Madden Sports Day-wear team gear; Sept. 13-The Ultimate Vikings Game- Scrabble-Letter/Word Day-wear graphic or monogram t-shirts; Sept. 14- Fishing for a Victory-Go Fish-Beach Day; and Sept. 15: Sink the Eagles- Battleship- Viking Spirit Day- wear Vikings gear.