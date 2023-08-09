ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board approved Wednesday offering free passes for pre-k to 12th grade students to certain home activities.
Activities Director Andy Mitchell said it would give students an opportunity to get into activities that they aren’t as familiar with, and may encourage families to attend multiple activities since the price would be more affordable.
Other districts who have free passes have seen more concession stand sales, which would in turn help the Atlantic Booster Club, since proceeds from the stands go to the club.
Mitchell said the passes could not be used at activities like musicals and plays because there are copyright issues associated with those activities. He also said they could not be used in post season activities because the boys and girls athletic association sell tickets for those activities.