ATLANTIC – A public hearing will be held tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the beginning of the Atlantic School Board Meeting on parking lot and driveway improvements to the back side of the high school and the driveway between the high school and the track.
In February, Snyder and Associates Representative Dave Sturm told the board the project was similar to the west parking lot project done last year.
“We’re doing a full reconstruction of that south parking lot,” Sturm said. “As you guys are aware, it’s pretty much completely gone, turning to gravel in several locations.”
Sturm said like the other project, the concrete would be crushed up and used as the base, and water drainage would be addressed.
The tentative plan is to start the project at the end of the school year, and finish in mid-August.
The project is estimated to cost $496,000.
The board originally planned to hold a public hearing on the project on March 9, but several members and Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said they weren’t available to meet that evening. So they decided to move it to March 16.
A public hearing on the school calendar for 2022-23 will also be held on March 16.