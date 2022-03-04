ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Community Promotion Commission (CPC) is likely to make a decision on hiring an outside marketing firm next month after hearing a presentation from its Founder and CEO Brian Ostrovsky on Thursday.
Last month, Chairman Alexsis Fleener suggested using CPC funds to pay to work with the company “Locable”, which uses software to help customers, including chambers, city and non-profits, by sharing a variety of information with a network of users and on social media. The cost includes an initial fee of $3,700, plus a $700 yearly charge for the first three years and then an annual fee of $1,300.
“I do think that we need an online presence at this point,” Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett said. “I think it’s just time and the era of where we are. Because we know everyone is going to the internet, everyone is going to google (to find things to do).”
Ostrovsky told the committee that businesses sign up for the program and then are able to use free templates to create calendar listings, blog posts and other content. Those can then be shared with other Locable users greatly expanding the exposure. Businesses that want to access more services such as email newsletters or have the company build a website for them can sign up for a paid version of the program.
Initially, the program would be hosted by either the city of Atlantic’s website or the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce’s. Committee member Gerald Brink, supported the idea, but questioned if officials believed there would be enough community support to supply the content to make the project successful.
“A good question to ask is how in other communities have they been able to generate enthusiasm and to get people to participate,” Brink said
Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bailey Smith agreed, noting that one of the biggest issues with the chamber’s website was getting businesses to participate.
“On our website, we have a community calendar where anyone can enter their event,” Smith said. “On our business directory, businesses can update their profiles with photos, information about themselves, and links to their website. We have all that currently, but it’s not being utilized.”
Smith added that she felt there would be better community response with the program in place and added that it could lead to more local businesses creating their own websites, sharing content and promoting the community.
Overall, CPC members were enthusiastic about the project and members supported the idea noting that the price was low enough to give it a test run for a limited time — possibly a year — and then reevaluate the program.
“These are the things that Atlantic needs to move ahead,” Brink said.