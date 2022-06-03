ATLANTIC – Sunnyside Pool in Atlantic officially opened on Friday after having to be closed due to weather and then due to a problem with a chlorine line.
The goal was to open the pool on Memorial Day, however, that didn’t happen due to weather conditions. Atlantic Park Director Rasmussen said last month the weather makes a difference, because warmer weather is needed to heat up the water in the pool.
Then park staff announced they would be opening on Thursday, however, an email from Rasmussen later that morning said a hole in a chlorine line was causing the levels to be too low to use the pool.
“Unfortunately, last night while preparing for opening (Thursday) we discovered a hole in one of our chlorine lines which has led to our chlorine levels dropping significantly past the legal level to open,” Rasmussen said in the email. “Due to this, we will have to push back the opening of the pool a little longer.”
He said a maintenance check of the pool would be happening on Thursday, and later that afternoon said it was possible the pool could open on Friday.
The pool is expected to be open every day from 1 to 7 p.m., but the hours depend on weather conditions and staff availability.
In February, the Atlantic Park Board approved increasing pass fees for the pool. Those included increasing the family pass from $90 to $120, the single pass from $60 to $80, the senior pass from $50 to $60, and the daily fee from $3 to $5.