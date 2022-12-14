ATLANTIC — Atlantic city officials say that due to an expected overflow crowd at Thursday night's meeting of the Board of Adjustment meeting to discuss a proposed conditional use permit for the New Life Church seating will be limited to 65 and some may have to wait outside or in their vehicles for a chance to speak.
“Doors to the Council Chambers will open at 5:10 p.m. and close promptly at 5:30 p.m.,” officials said Wednesday. “Seating will be limited to 65 people including staff and board members. However, there will be a signup sheet for anyone wanting to speak during the public hearing. If we have reached capacity, you will be asked to wait outside or in your vehicle and we will let you know when it is your turn to speak. All citizen comments will be made during the public hearing and will be time limited.”
The Board will decide if a conditional use permit should be granted to the Church that is in the process of buying Atlas Atlantic Cinema. If approved the theater would likely be closed.
The issue has become a hot topic in the community and a large crowd is expected at the meeting.
Seats will be reserved for the Board, City staff, New Life Church, the owners of the building, the abutting & opposite property owners, the press, elected officials,” Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said in information provided to Board members. “I expect around 20 seats or so will be available to the general public, which will be offered on a first-come-first-serve basis.”
He added that the Board can set a time limit for comments, probably be limited to 2 minutes per speaker. Lund added that though the meeting, while controversial, is not expected to be contentious, but said law enforcement would be on hand just in case things get out of hand.
“I have faith in Atlantic that even if things become heated, the public will all keep things civilized, it is the Iowa way,” he said. “That said, officers will be present if needed to help keep things in order.
Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com
