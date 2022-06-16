Today’s Produce in the Park: new layout and temporary parking change June 16 (today)

Pictured are visitors to Produce in the Park on June 9. There will be a slight parking change today, due to space needed for the Elks Bike Rodeo.

 (photo contributed)

ATLANTIC – Produce in the Park is expecting another busy market today, June 16 (today). Over 20 vendors, food trucks, and increased activities from visiting organizations have been drawing more visitors to the park. The increase in participation and attendance has been great for vendors, but the sidewalks at the park have become more crowded.

Produce in the Park is working with vendors to reduce sidewalk crowding, and there will be a new layout at the park June 16. All vendors and visiting organizations will still be found in the Atlantic City Park, but the market footprint will expand to use more of the sidewalks and shady spaces available in the park.

Additionally, today’s June 16 market will host the Atlantic Elks’ Bike Rodeo for kids age 12 and under, which will be set up on Sixth Street. To keep the bike rodeo safe for everyone involved, there will be no senior parking available on 6th Street on June 16. Senior parking on Sixth Street will be available again on June 23.

Produce in the Park thanks customers for the feedback and support as the farmers market continues to grow.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos