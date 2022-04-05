ATLANTIC – An Atlantic teacher and Speech and Debate Coach was recently named Iowan of the Week by Representative Cindy Axne because of the recent success of the Atlantic Speech and Debate team.
Trisha Niceswanger said she received a “phone call out of the blue,” from one of Axne’s staff members asking about the success of the speech program.
“ I did not expect this phone call at all,” Niceswanger said. “ I was running errands and just happened to answer. It was a man named Jake, from Cindy Axne’s office representing the southwest part of Iowa/Cass County. He said they had seen our recent success with the Speech program and wanted to know more. He then told me Axne had chosen me as the Iowan of the Week (during the last week of March).”
Each week, Rep. Axne submits a statement to the Congressional Record on the unsung Iowans, detailing their work and efforts to make Iowa better and help improve the lives of others.
In her statement, Axne said during the individual speech season this year, 28 of Niceswanger’s students received Division 1 ratings at the District Speech competition. This rating automatically advanced those students to the State Speech competition. Of those 28 students, eight were freshmen. Three students were also nominated for the All-State Speech competition at the University of Northern Iowa.
Niceswanger appreciated the honor, giving a lot of credit to the students who participated in the program.
“I very much appreciate the Arts being recognized as something to celebrate,” she said. “ These students put in many hours of work and it is great to give them special recognition. I am so excited by the numbers we had this year. Our roster grew in numbers, as did our success. We have taken more entries this year to all our contests and come out with more Division 1 ratings than ever. This is my eighth year in Atlantic, and I cannot wait to see where the program can go from here. We have a lot of talented freshmen who have so much potential for the future. They had a lot of upperclassmen leadership this year as well. Atlantic really showed that Speech and Debate is one of our strong suits.”
This is the second Atlantic resident to receive this honor this year. In January, Atlantic City Administrator John Lund received the honor for his work with the city.