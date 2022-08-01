Monday’s events at the Cass County Fair included the beef show with classes held in the morning and Grand Champion Market Animal Selections that evening. Morgan Will received the Supreme Grand Champion Market Animal award, along with Supreme Grand Champion 4-H Market Animal Award and the 4-H Grand Champion Market Steer Award. See more champions on page 2, and watch for photos of all the champions and results from the fair in post fair special section in the future.
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
