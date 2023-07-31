ATLANTIC – The Atlantic City Council will hold a public hearing during its meeting on Aug. 2 about disbanding the park board.
Mayor Grace Garrett told the park board last month the council was considering making changes.
“A re-evaluation of the entire department is what has been happening and will continue to happen to see how the department needs to function better, and where we need to either improve or maintain,” Garrett said.
The Personnel and Finance Committee suggested the idea after discussing the amount of people who oversee the parks director which totaled 15, and included the Public Works Director, the City Administrator, the Park Board, the City Council and the Mayor.
“It was questioned if a government bureaucratic approach (was the best way) in engaging dedicated volunteers (and) indeed, if it was the most effective use of their time and staff time in improving our park system and recreation programs,” City Administrator John Lund wrote in a previous agenda.
Park Board Director Wyatt Adderton also resigned from the position earlier this spring.
Many people spoke during previous council and park board meetings, saying they were against disbanding the park board and having a park director. Currently Kirk Knudsen, who helps oversee the street department, wastewater, code enforcement and animal shelter, and Jeff Christensen, who’s job title has been changed to Parks Coordinator, manage the department together.
Frank Saddlemire, who has been involved with parks and recreation since 2007, said during the last council meeting many of the big ideas for the parks have come from park directors in Atlantic.
Some of his examples included the skate park and the tennis courts at Sunnyside Park, and the Buck Creek Dog Park and improvements at Schildberg Recreation Area. He said it was important to have a director because that person could focus on ways to improve the parks and help look for grant funds to pay for those projects. He also said since park board members are elected by the public, the public should decide whether or not the board is disbanded.
Council member Linda Hartkopf said during the last council meeting many of her constituents were against disbanding the park board, and she would oppose the idea.
“I think the park board has done a good job,” she said. “I’m standing with my constituents and choosing to oppose disbanding the park board.”
At least a couple of council members- Pat McCurdy and Elaine Otte- said there should be some type of advisory board to advise the council on park matters.
Park Board member John Krogman said during the last park board meeting it was important to have some type of committee or board to advise the council and get input from the public so the community can still be involved in park department decisions.
“I think there should be some sort of representation- we have an airport commission- we have a library board,” Krogman said. “I just think it’s important to have community involvement somehow. At least have an advisory board — they don’t have to be elected at all.”
City Clerk Barb Barrick said after speaking with officials from the Cass County Auditor’s office, city officials still need to move forward with an election for the park board seats-three of which are up for election-until a decision is made by the council. Anyone interested can stop at city hall to pick up paperwork to run for a seat.
Lund said previously that the council has to have a public hearing on the issue, and then must wait 30 days before voting on a decision.
The meeting will be held on Aug. 2, start at 5:30 p.m. and be held in the city hall council chambers.