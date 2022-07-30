Boston Road will be closing 0.1 mile east of Olive Street beginning Monday, Aug. 4, from Olive Street to 630th Street. Cass County officials are replacing the existing bridge with a twin 12’ x 12’ x 87’ Reinforced Concrete Box Culvert. The project should be complete in approximately two months.
