Gas prices reach record high

The average price of gas reached a record high this week nationwide at $4.17 per gallon, and while it hasn’t reached that price in Atlantic, people are trying to handle the increase as best as they can.
While the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is affecting the price since the Biden Administration signaled it would stop importing Russian Oil on Friday, and that caused the cost of a barrel of oil to increase to $130, there are other factors related to increased prices. The U.S. supply of gasoline has decreased, but demand for it has increased as seasons change and nicer weather is on the horizon.
Prices at Casey’s stores in Atlantic were at $3.89 per gallon Friday, and prices at Murphy USA, next to Wal-mart, were slightly lower at $3.86 per gallon that day. AAA reports prices throughout the state vary from $3.86 per gallon to $4.08 per gallon. The average cost per gallon in southwest Iowa ranges from $3.86 per gallon to $3.90 per gallon. Many of the higher average prices are in eastern and north eastern Iowa.
Tami Shellberg said the increased prices are becoming a burden to her financially. She works in Atlantic, but lives west of Oakland, and has about a 30 mile trip between home and work. Her vehicle gets about 15 miles to the gallon, but that still means having to fill up at least once a week and fit that into her budget.
“I used to say I have to stretch a dime into a dollar, and now I have to stretch it into $5,” she said.
Others planned to use other forms of transportation because they saw better weather forecast for next week, and thought that could save money until the price goes down.
Gas prices aren’t just affecting people at the pump, but also prices on other products, from food to flowers. Atlantic Hy-Vee Floral Manager David Claussen said the cost to customers hasn’t changed, and they have tried to keep it that way, however, increases could be coming in the future.
“We haven’t had to change anything yet (but that may change) because the price of flowers is going up,” he said.