Elite Octane to expand

ATLANTIC – Elite Octane in Atlantic will be adding more bins and more space to bring in corn, and hopes it can be completed by this fall’s harvest.
“We’re going to put up two more bins exactly like the two we’ve got up there,” Adam Stamp, Commodity Manager, said Wednesday.
The plant’s storage capacity will be going from 4 million to 8 million bushels, and the plant’s receiving capacity will be going from 60,000 to 90,000 bushels per hour. They will also add two truck probes with three inbound lanes, and two inbound scales.
Stamp said because of the space the plant has, there was always the possibility of expanding, but when several million bushels had to be placed on the ground, officials said the idea became more important.
“With the layout we had out here, it was always in the back of our mind as a potential down the road (to expand), and then after we put just short of 4 million bushels of corn out on the dirt this fall, we thought we’re at a point where it was something we needed to take a more serious look at,” Stamp said. “We know the farmers are going to continue to raise their standard of production, and I think that trend will continue, so we wanted to be right there with them. We’re providing a good service now, (and plan to) well into the future, and I think by adding this we’ll be positioned to do that.”
Stamp said the goal is to have it done by harvest, and hope to start dirt work this month if possible.
The plant opened in 2018, and officials are constantly looking for ways to improve. In November, officials announced they were going to install a Dryer Exhaust Energy Recovery (DEER) system, which will capture and reuse the energy from the plant’s dryer – allowing the plant to recapture and use 89 million kilowatt hours per year, enough electricity to power close to 6,000 homes. The company is able to do the project thanks to $250,000 in current REAP funding, and officials predicted it would reduce the plant’s natural gas consumption over 10 percent.