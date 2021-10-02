ATLANTIC – A plan for Bull Creek that includes using urban conservation tactics and using native plants to reinforce the bank has been approved by the Army Corp of Engineers, Atlantic Park and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen told the Atlantic Park Board last month.
“The plan that we’ve been working on for Bull Creek got approved by the Army Corp of Engineers,” Rasmussen said. “We got it approved with all the urban conservation tactics, reinforcing the bank with native plants. It’s going to be huge. I was super excited that we got that approved.”
In 2019, the Atlantic City Council approved funding studies that could eventually lead to plans for dealing with erosion along the banks of the creek, but it could be up to two years before any work could be done. City officials had been looking for solutions for runoff and erosion since at least 2015. The issue came up again in 2019 after residents living along the creek between 14th and Olive Streets told the Council members they believed the city was doing little to address the problem. Rassmussen told the Council that he had been looking into the issue and believed it could be addressed by planting native vegetation along the stream bank along with other improvements.