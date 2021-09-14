Four more people have filed nomination papers for city council seats in Atlantic and Griswold.
Kirt Underwood and Jim Ridlen filed on Sept. 9 for city council seats in Griswold, and on Sept. 10, Gerald Brink filed for an at-large city council seat in Atlantic and Matt Shehan filed for Mayor in Griswold.
Cass County Deputy Auditor Sheri Karns said nomination papers have not been filed for several seats, which are as follows: Anita: City Council- two positions; Atlantic: Ward 2- one position; Cumberland: City Council-one position; Lewis: City Council- two positions and City Council Vacancy-1 position (be sure to put that it is a vacancy position on paperwork); Marne: City Council- two positions; Massena: City Council- two positions and Mayor; Wiota: City Council- three positions and Mayor.
Filing deadline is Sept 16 at 5 p.m. School Candidates will file with their perspective School Board Secretaries and City Candidates will file with the Cass County Auditor’s Office.