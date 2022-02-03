Sweetheart Market Logo
By Jeff Lundquist NT Publisher

ATLANTIC – Produce in the Park has released the vendor lineup for Sweetheart Market 2022.

Sweetheart Market is scheduled for Saturday, February 12, at the Cass County Community Center (805 W. 10th St. Atlantic, IA 50022) from noon to 3 pm. This winter farmers market is being held the Saturday before Valentine’s Day and just one day before Super Bowl Sunday, so shoppers can expect to find lots of delicious locally-made desserts and treats, in addition to game-time snacks and a wide selection of other local foods including produce, meats, eggs, honey, jellies, syrups, and more.

Sweetheart Market also offers a variety of craft and art products, including beauty products, perfect for Valentine’s Day gifts and home decorating.

Sweetheart Market Vendors as of February 1:

All vendors offer in-person shopping, unless otherwise noted.

  Bridgewater Farm - Organic meat, eggs, and fresh produce including spinach, sweet potatoes, carrots, and more

  Brun Ko Farm - Microgreens, pork, beef, lamb, chicken, eggs, granola, and baked goods

  DezaRae Farm Soaps Goat milk soaps and other products

  Erickson Foods/ Jenny's Jellies & Butters - Preorder ONLY (no in-person shopping offered from this vendor) Jams, jellies, and syrups

  Frosting, Inc. - Cupcakes, cookies, peanut butter hearts, treat boxes, and more

  JD Crafters - Items made using a laser and CNC router and a lathe including table ornaments, signage, cutting boards, coasters, trays, and more

  Johnna Joy Designs – Jewelry

  Mandy's Sweet Tooth Confections - Cupcakes, heart-shaped cakes, big cookie cakes, Valentine cookies, and other sweets and snacks

  Miss NiNi's Fine Desserts - Preorder ONLY (no in-person shopping offered from this vendor) Ice Creamy Confections, cheesecakes, and pies

  Noble Provisions - Beef, pork

  Pomodoro Fresh Italian Food Truck - Italian food to go! Food can be purchased in-person, but take-and-bake meals are available preorder only.

  RuthE's BakerE Co. - Baked goods

  Sarah Selders – Art

  Slightly Sassy Orchid Designs - Tumblers, signs, and more

  Smudge - Candles and bath and body products

  Studio Samantha - Framed art and prints, home d cor, and handmade bags

  Sweet Sisters Vegan - Vegan beauty products such as soaps

  Ter-Bear Honey – Honey

  The Kringleman Pastries - Kringle, Danish pastries, and cinnamon rolls

  TJ's Kitchen - Wine bread pastries

Sweetheart Market will offer both in-person shopping and preordering. Preordering will be available from Friday, February 4 through Thursday, February 10 at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com. For the latest list of vendors and products and for information about preordering, visit www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.

Sweetheart Market is sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank and Trust, Camblin Mechanical, Cass County Tourism, Cass County Farm Bureau, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.

For updates on Sweetheart Market and other Produce in the Park events, follow Produce in the Park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/produceintheparkatlanticia/), or visit the Produce in the Park website and sign up for the market newsletter at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.

