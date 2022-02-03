ATLANTIC – Produce in the Park has released the vendor lineup for Sweetheart Market 2022.
Sweetheart Market is scheduled for Saturday, February 12, at the Cass County Community Center (805 W. 10th St. Atlantic, IA 50022) from noon to 3 pm. This winter farmers market is being held the Saturday before Valentine’s Day and just one day before Super Bowl Sunday, so shoppers can expect to find lots of delicious locally-made desserts and treats, in addition to game-time snacks and a wide selection of other local foods including produce, meats, eggs, honey, jellies, syrups, and more.
Sweetheart Market also offers a variety of craft and art products, including beauty products, perfect for Valentine’s Day gifts and home decorating.
Sweetheart Market Vendors as of February 1:
All vendors offer in-person shopping, unless otherwise noted.
Bridgewater Farm - Organic meat, eggs, and fresh produce including spinach, sweet potatoes, carrots, and more
Brun Ko Farm - Microgreens, pork, beef, lamb, chicken, eggs, granola, and baked goods
DezaRae Farm Soaps Goat milk soaps and other products
Erickson Foods/ Jenny's Jellies & Butters - Preorder ONLY (no in-person shopping offered from this vendor) Jams, jellies, and syrups
Frosting, Inc. - Cupcakes, cookies, peanut butter hearts, treat boxes, and more
JD Crafters - Items made using a laser and CNC router and a lathe including table ornaments, signage, cutting boards, coasters, trays, and more
Johnna Joy Designs – Jewelry
Mandy's Sweet Tooth Confections - Cupcakes, heart-shaped cakes, big cookie cakes, Valentine cookies, and other sweets and snacks
Miss NiNi's Fine Desserts - Preorder ONLY (no in-person shopping offered from this vendor) Ice Creamy Confections, cheesecakes, and pies
Noble Provisions - Beef, pork
Pomodoro Fresh Italian Food Truck - Italian food to go! Food can be purchased in-person, but take-and-bake meals are available preorder only.
RuthE's BakerE Co. - Baked goods
Sarah Selders – Art
Slightly Sassy Orchid Designs - Tumblers, signs, and more
Smudge - Candles and bath and body products
Studio Samantha - Framed art and prints, home d cor, and handmade bags
Sweet Sisters Vegan - Vegan beauty products such as soaps
Ter-Bear Honey – Honey
The Kringleman Pastries - Kringle, Danish pastries, and cinnamon rolls
TJ's Kitchen - Wine bread pastries
Sweetheart Market will offer both in-person shopping and preordering. Preordering will be available from Friday, February 4 through Thursday, February 10 at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com. For the latest list of vendors and products and for information about preordering, visit www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.
Sweetheart Market is sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank and Trust, Camblin Mechanical, Cass County Tourism, Cass County Farm Bureau, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.