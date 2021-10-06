Last Thursday at Produce in the Park Amanda McCall reminisced about her favorite pumpkin memories as a child. “Stew in a pumpkin was my favorite fall meal,” she said. One thing led to another, and this week’s October 7 Park Packs feature Stew in a Pumpkin (see below for details).
Produce in the Park is more than a farmers market; it’s a community gathering place where connections grow. Amanda visits Produce in the Park as a shopper, and she also participates in the market as a representative of a community organization. Amanda represented Zion Integrated Behavioral Health Services at Produce in the Park every week in September this fall, sharing information on National Recovery Month and welcoming folks to write cards to people celebrating recovery.
It wasn’t just Amanda’s childhood memories that led to a second week of pumpkin-themed fun at the park. Sue’s Country Garden selling out of pumpkin bars shortly after the market opened on September 30 was another sign people want more pumpkin in their lives this fall. We hear you. Enjoy even more pumpkin at the park October 7!
Produce in the Park Pumpkin Picks October 7:
Pumpkin Baked Goods
• Pumpkin and Cream Cheese (and Caramel Apple) Wine Bread from TJ’s Kitchen.
• Pumpkin Bars and Pumpkin Bread from Sue’s Country Garden.
• Pumpkin Kringle (and Caramel Apple Kringle) from The Kringleman Pastries.
Cooking with Pumpkin
• Stew in a Pumpkin Park Packs
o Local ingredients from Erickson Foods, Brun Ko Farm, and Harrisdale Farmstead, in addition to recipes, and produce storage tips.
o With the purchase of the $15 dollar Park Pack you’ll get a pie pumpkin, potatoes, carrots, onions, tomatoes, peppers, garlic, rosemary, and oregano.
o A Brun Ko Farm beef roast is available as an add-on for an additional cost.
o Visit BrunKoFarm.com to pre-order, or buy from Brun Ko Farm at the park as supplies last.
• Pumpkin Recipes and Samples from the Guest Chef
• Pie Pumpkins from Harrisdale Farmstead
Pumpkin Farm Favorites
• Pumpkin Butter from Erickson Foods
• Pumpkin-scented candles, soaps, and wax melts from Smudge (Scents include Pumpkin Spice, Toasted Pumpkin, and Pumpkin Apple Butter.)
Pumpkin Fun and Activities
• Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt
• Yard games, crafts, and pumpkin times with Atlantic Parks and Recreation
• A little something pumpkin with Advanced Services
• Pumpkin activities with Cass County PROSPER
In addition to all the pumpkin at Produce in the Park October 7, you’ll find live music, kettle corn and lemonade, fall produce such as winter squash and melons, and the premium local farm products you’ve come to expect from Produce in the Park such as honey, goat milk lotions and soaps, jams, jellies, and syrups, and more.
Produce in the Park Season Extended!
Take note: Produce in the Park's season has been extended through October 14. Produce in the Park usually come to a close at the end of September, but this year the market will remain open for the first two weeks in October thanks to sponsorship from the Atlantic Elks Lodge and support from Atlantic Parks and Recreation and the City of Atlantic.
Don’t forget to use WIC Farmers Market Checks, Senior Farmers Market Checks, and Cass County Local Food Policy Council Coupons!
• WIC Farmers Market Checks and Senior Farmers Market Checks expire at the end of October.
• Cass County Local Food Policy Council produce coupons have expiration dates of September 30 on them, but the Cass County Local Food Policy Council will continue to honor these coupons through the end of December 2021. Use your coupons at the park in October.
Produce in the Park 2021 October farmers markets are sponsored in part by the Atlantic Elks Lodge, the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank & Trust, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
