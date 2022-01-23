ATLANTIC — Atlantic Middle School principal Josh Rassmussen is one of three finalists for the shared Adair-Casey, Guthrie Center (ACGC) superintendent’s job.
Rassmussen, along with two other candidates, Brett Abbotts, former assistant principal, athletic director, and special education director in the AHSTW Schools; and Jeremy Christiansen, activities director and activity transportation coordinator in the Fremont CSD, will be interviewed by both district’s school boards and stakeholders on Jan. 25 and final decision will be reached following that.
Rassmussen is the Atlantic Middle School principal and has helped implement the Iowa Instructional Framework to design, plan and collaborated with teachers and staff to create a comprehensive return-to-learn plan during the COVID-19 pandemic and added more science, technology, engineering, and math courses for students.
He has previously served as an assistant principal in the Atlantic CSD, as well as the high school dean of students. He holds a master’s degree in K-12 administration from Iowa State University and a bachelor’s degree in business education from Buena Vista University.
Rassmussen is seeking the job formerly held by Dennis McClain who submitted his resignation in Oct. noting that he felt it was “time to do something different.”
“I just had conversations with my wife, we just decided for us it was time to do something different so getting it out early is going to provide the both of the districts time to do what they need to do and give me time to decide what that change will be,” he told Raccoon Valley Radio in October.
The two boards have been working with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct the search. The process has included a community-wide survey, asking district residents to provide their input on the qualities and characteristics they would like to see in the districts’ next leader. The boards conducted a first round of interviews on January 20.