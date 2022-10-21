Avian flu in Dallas County is huge concern for Southwest Iowa Egg Cooperative

A case of avian flu in Dallas County this month has sparked concern in other parts of the state, including at Southwest Iowa Egg Cooperative in Massena.
On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship confirmed 48 backyard birds in Dallas County had contracted the deadly and highly transmissible disease raising concerns for the health of the approximately 700,000 birds at the Massena egg facility.
“It’s a huge concern,” Manager Rich Hall said.
The disease is spread when the virus sheds from birds’ bodily fluids, and birds that come in contact with those fluids or a surface they were on. It usually ends in death and there is no cure.
Hall said the cooperative has precautions in place to try to avoid the spread, including not allowing anyone but employees on the premises and requiring that employees not be around other birds outside of work. They must also go through disinfectant protocols as they go inside the work buildings.
The cooperative does sell eggs to the public, but at a different location than the facility. Individuals may be asked to be served curbside if they have been in contact with birds.
Hall said the conventional wisdom was that the disease was killed off in the spring as temperatures rise, but the current outbreak is raising questions about that idea.
“Previously as soon as it warmed in the spring, and birds (migrated) you were done with (the flu) until next spring,” Hall said. “Now we discovered the heat doesn’t kill it and we have to worry about it when the birds are (migrating) back.”
Infected birds will become “very droopy,” stop producing eggs almost immediately and their risk of death increases dramatically,” Hall said. And since there’s no cure or treatment, once a flock is infected, state rules dictate the flock should be destroyed.
There have been no reported cases in domestic bird flocks since May though five dead wild birds were found in western Iowa with the disease. The latest detection is the 20th in the state.
“It is not unexpected that we would face additional highly pathogenic avian influenza challenges in Iowa given that the fall migration is underway, and many other states have recently announced confirmed cases,” said Mike Naig, the state’s agriculture secretary.
Officials at Cass County Extension said there were some questions this spring about whether the bird flu could impact the poultry show at the fair, and if using bird feeders could spread disease. According to the National Wildlife Disease Program, there is no official recommendation to take down bird feeders unless individuals also own domestic poultry.