Green Hills AEA and the SW Iowa STEM Region partnered with Atlantic Washington Elementary educators to celebrate National Computer Science Education Week which is being held December 5th-11th. Second and third graders engaged in hands-on learning by coding and testing a variety of physical computing devices such as robots and micro:bits. A variety of resources, panel opportunities, and activities are available for anyone interested in learning more about computer science at www.iowastem.org/csedweek

