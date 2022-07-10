CASS COUNTY– Those looking forward to the Cass County Fair- which will be held later this month- can expect one new activity- Family Fun Afternoon.
Kate Olson, Cass County Extension Director, told the Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors on Thursday that extension staff works with two groups, Healthy Cass County and Child Abuse Prevention Council, and together they are offering the Family Fun Afternoon on Saturday (July 30) during the fair, which will run July 27 to Aug. 3. While Olson said they were still in the planning stages, they hope to include a scavenger hunt, a story walk in the garden area at Cass County Community Center parking lot, STEM activities, and cupcake decorating with the Cass County Youth Council. She said the Archery Club will also be holding a shooting fund-raiser that same day, and the fair board will also be offering mechanical bull rides.
“There’s always something new at the fair,” Olson said.
One fair activity that will be held today is Cass County Fair King and Queen Candidates interviews. The Cass County Fair King, Prince, Queen and Princess will be chosen the evening of July 28. King candidates include Tristan Becker, Collin Evans, Dylan Comes, Brian York, Logan Evans, Brett Dreager, Jake Oathoudt, and Nolan Hensley. Queen candidates include Trista Swain, Payton LaPorte, Rio Johnson, Keria Olson, Paige Jensen, Cece Hensley, Emma Mundorf, Mallory Behnken, Rachel Becker, Elizabeth Anderson, Sydney Becker and Natalie Behnken. Candidates will be interviewed individually and in small groups.