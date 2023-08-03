AtlanticFest set for next weekend

AtlanticFest, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust, will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, rain or shine. AtlanticFest is an annual festival that serves as a fundraiser for the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
“AtlanticFest is the largest fund-raiser of the year for the Chamber. Our sponsors help cover a lot of the costs of the event, allowing us to raise funds through registration fees, pop stand sales and the 50/50 raffle. We use the funds from AtlanticFest to continue to grow community events while also supporting business-based programs. We love this partnership with First Whitney Bank and the experience AtlanticFest offers the community. It also gives us the chance to support local businesses and civic organizations,” Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce stated.
Downtown Atlantic will be filled with fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. Come early and start the day with a pancake breakfast or a run/walk in the Annual Road Race with chip timing. There will be crafters from all over Southwest Iowa, as well as some of the best food vendors to help satisfy any appetite. Kids can enjoy bounce houses and games throughout City Park. The 25th Annual Car Show and Ninth Annual Motorcycle Show will be taking place once again this year. And with free entertainment throughout the day, you can’t go wrong.
A bags tournament has been added to the fun this year and will be held in City Park. Enter a team of two for $50 and try your chance to win $500, $300 or $200 guaranteed. Registration begins at 10 a.m. at the City Park Shelter.
Day-of registrations are accepted for events including: car show, motorcycle show, road race and bags tournament. Maps of the event, Atlantic merchandise and more will be available at the Chamber booth in City Park. To learn more about AtlanticFest, visit www.atlanticiowa.com.
Chamber official appreciate their proud partners: First Whitney Bank & Trust, A.M. Cohron & Son, Atlantic Ag & Auto- Carquest, Atlantic Municipal Utilities, Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling, Atlantic Home Realty, Armour Insurance, Brocker, Karns & Karns, Brown’s Shoe Fit, Camblin Plumbing & Heating, Downtowner, Karl Chevy, McAtee Tire, Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Roland Funeral Home, Rolling Hills Bank, Rush, CPA & Associates, Salute Gymnastics and Wiota Steakhouse.